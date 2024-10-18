Dune: Prophecy set for a mid-November premiere

HQ

There really is no better time than the present to be a Dune fan. Between Denis Villeneuve's ongoing blockbuster films, the upcoming Funcom open-world survival game Dune: Awakening, and the imminent arrival of a spinoff series arriving on Max/Sky/Now (depending on the platform you have availability for in your region), there are so many ways to appreciate Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi world.

Speaking about the spinoff series, after being promised that the show would be coming this autumn, we now have a firm release date for it to look ahead to. As confirmed in a new trailer, Dune: Prophecy will arrive on Max in the US on the evening of November 17, which means that us European fans can look forward to checking it out on November 18, and on Sky/Now in regions like the UK where Max isn't available.

As per what Dune: Prophecy will be about, the show is set 10,000 years before the events of the main films/books, and follows two Harkonnen sisters as they go about founding and establishing the prophetic sisterhood, the Bene Gesserit.

Check out the trailer for Dune: Prophecy below.