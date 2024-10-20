English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dune: Prophecy

Dune: Prophecy delivers plenty of intrigue and bloodshed in this new trailer

HBO welcomes you back into the epic world of Dune.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Game of Thrones in space. That's the kind of the vibe you get from the official trailer for Dune: Prophecy, a TV series serving as a prologue to the films, centered around the formation of the Bene Gesserit - a deadly sisterhood specializing in manipulation and intrigue to achieve their long-term goal of ruling the universe with a messiah figure. Prophecy begins on November 17 on Max. What do you think of this?

Synopsis: 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content