Dune: Prophecy delivers plenty of intrigue and bloodshed in this new trailer

Game of Thrones in space. That's the kind of the vibe you get from the official trailer for Dune: Prophecy, a TV series serving as a prologue to the films, centered around the formation of the Bene Gesserit - a deadly sisterhood specializing in manipulation and intrigue to achieve their long-term goal of ruling the universe with a messiah figure. Prophecy begins on November 17 on Max. What do you think of this?

Synopsis: 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.