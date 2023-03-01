Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dune: The Sisterhood

Dune prequel series has lost its director and one of its lead stars

Dune: The Sisterhood will look different than expected when it arrives on HBO Max in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, is undergoing some production changes. As reported on by Deadline, the show has lost one of its directors and even one of its leading stars, all following creative tweaks and production pauses.

Johan Renck, known as an executive producer on Chernobyl, has left the show, after previously being attached as the director for the first two episodes.

To add to this, Shirley Henderson (likely best known for her role as Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter) is leaving the series, after previously being tapped as one of the show's leads in the role of Tula Harkonnen.

Co-showrunner Diane Ademu-John is also leaving the series, with Alison Schapker taking over the job as the sole showrunner going forward.

As for who will be coming in to replace Renck and Henderson, HBO has yet to announce this information.

Dune: The Sisterhood
Image from Dune.

Related texts



Loading next content