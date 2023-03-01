Dune prequel series has lost its director and one of its lead stars

The Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, is undergoing some production changes. As reported on by Deadline, the show has lost one of its directors and even one of its leading stars, all following creative tweaks and production pauses.

Johan Renck, known as an executive producer on Chernobyl, has left the show, after previously being attached as the director for the first two episodes.

To add to this, Shirley Henderson (likely best known for her role as Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter) is leaving the series, after previously being tapped as one of the show's leads in the role of Tula Harkonnen.

Co-showrunner Diane Ademu-John is also leaving the series, with Alison Schapker taking over the job as the sole showrunner going forward.

As for who will be coming in to replace Renck and Henderson, HBO has yet to announce this information.