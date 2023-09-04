Dune: Part Two's sandworms are like an intense Uber

HQ

Denis Villeneuve director of 2021's Dune and the upcoming Dune: Part Two has compared riding on a sandworm to a "very intense Uber."

In an interview with Empire Magazine (via SlashFilm), Villeneuve spoke about Dune's most iconic creatures, as well as the challenges that were brought with bringing them to life. Obviously, sandworms aren't real, but that didn't mean the cast and crew were brought to a sound studio in order to get the perfect shots.

"Just because there are no real sandworms, doesn't mean we're going to go on to a soundstage. We were outside shooting sandworms in the real sun with real wind and real dust. Just because you don't have one small element, doesn't mean you throw away the entire concept of being honest and real."

Dune: Part Two has had a hefty delay placed on it, moving from a release in November this year to one in March 2024. Warner Bros. would rather push the release of its new movie back than sit down and speak with the workers who made it, it seems. But, even if we have to wait until March, we'll still be looking forward to seeing some sandworms in action.