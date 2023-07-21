Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two's release date may be pushed to 2024

Due to the ongoing strikes, Warner Bros. is considering pushing its release back alongside some other major projects.

Dune: Part Two, The Colour Purple, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom may all face pushes to their release dates, as Warner Bros. looks to minimize the damage of the current and ongoing strikes.

Should strike action continue all the way to October, when Dune: Part Two would supposedly be having its press tour to prep for its early November release, there won't be any actors to help promote the film. Considering an absolutely stacked cast is set to be in Dune: Part Two, including Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Austin Butler, and more, Warner Bros. believes the film's marketing could be hurt were these actors not to appear to promote it.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom alongside The Colour Purple are also being eyed for future release date changes, according to Variety. It seems that even if these pushes don't go ahead, it's not looking good for an early resolution to the strike action if Warner Bros. is planning so far in advance.

Dune: Part Two

