Dune: Part Two will still try and get an Oscar for its score

If it's not possible to win an Oscar after having made a score that's thematically similar to one you've done before, then John Williams has a lot of awards to give back. Back in October, an independent reviewer took a look at Hans Zimmer's score for Dune: Part Two and believed it was ineligible for an Oscar because of the theming it used from the first movie.

However, speaking to Variety, Denis Villeneuve confirms that this won't stop him from submitting Zimmer's score for consideration. "I don't think this is over yet... I was there when Hans wrote the music, and he did a tremendous amount of music. 'Part Two' is a new score. I don't accept this because it's one of the most beautiful scores Hans has ever written, and I would love it, at least, to be considered," he said.

Now, the decision is in the Academy's hands. It is possible that Zimmer's score will end up being nominated, but we'll just have to wait and see. It was a strong score, accompanying one of the best cinematic experiences of the year, but it might not be enough to win over the Academy.