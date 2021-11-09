Dune Part Two to begin filming in July 2022

HQ

A new report has surfaced, claiming that Dune Part Two will begin filming in July 2022, ahead of its planned theatrical release of October 20, 2023.

The information comes from Film Stage Reporter Josh Encinias, via SlashFilm (thanks, IGN), who supposedly heard the filming date of July 18, 2022 from a producer on the movie at a special screening and Q&A in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Legendary has yet to make any official statement on whether this is accurate, but considering the movie will hit theatres around 15 months later, it does seem like a pretty plausible date.

As for the second part to the sci-fi epic, it will see Denis Villeneuve back as the director, and a few stars will likely also be returning, although we won't get into that to prevent spoilers. You can, however, read our review of Dune Part One here, and check out the trailer for the movie below, if you haven't yet had the chance to see it for yourself in theatres.