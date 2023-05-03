Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two teaser prepares us for the trailer coming in a few hours

It seems like we should expect to see a sandworm or two.

Two months after pushing the premiere date forward, Denis Villeneuve and crew announced that they had finished filming Dune: Part Two. That was five months ago, so fans have been eagerly awaiting the anticipated movie's first trailer for quite some time. Fortunately, you'll just have to wait a few more hours.

Legendary Pictures has announced that Dune: Part Two's first official trailer will be shown at 5 PM BST / 6 PM CEST on Wednesday, which means we're less than 18 hours away from getting a peek at what's coming on November 3. Or, that's not entirely true, as we've already received a teaser to prepare us for the real thing, and it sure seems like we'll see a sandworm when the real thing comes.

