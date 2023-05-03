Dune: Part Two teaser prepares us for the trailer coming in a few hours

Two months after pushing the premiere date forward, Denis Villeneuve and crew announced that they had finished filming Dune: Part Two. That was five months ago, so fans have been eagerly awaiting the anticipated movie's first trailer for quite some time. Fortunately, you'll just have to wait a few more hours.

Legendary Pictures has announced that Dune: Part Two's first official trailer will be shown at 5 PM BST / 6 PM CEST on Wednesday, which means we're less than 18 hours away from getting a peek at what's coming on November 3. Or, that's not entirely true, as we've already received a teaser to prepare us for the real thing, and it sure seems like we'll see a sandworm when the real thing comes.