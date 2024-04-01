Dune: Part Two surpasses $600 million at the global box office

HQ

Dune: Part Two has now generated over $600 million at the global box office, making it the highest grossing film so far in 2024. The sci-fi sequel has now made $626.1 million after five weeks of release, which far exceeds the $406 million made by the original back in 2021.

Ranking behind Dune: Part Two is Kung Fu Panda 4 with $347 million and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire with $194 million. This is extremely impressive for The New Empire in particular, as it only opened in theatres this weekend. The film has already surpassed its production budget of $135 million.

Thanks, Variety.