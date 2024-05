HQ

The fact that Dune: Part Two ended up being an enormous success for Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary Pictures in cinemas didn't stop the two companies from releasing Denis Villeneuve's amazing movie digitally fairly quick. Then it shouldn't be a surprise to learn that we'll soon be able to stream it as well.

Warner Bros. reveals in a press release that Dune: Part Two will come to Max on the 21st of May, which means we'll get to enjoy it via streaming at home on Tuesday.