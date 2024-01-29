Dune: Part Two might be Timothée Chalamet's favourite film

HQ

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two is just over a month away. Releasing on the 1st of March, we'll see Paul Atreides go toe-to-toe with the Emperor and the might of the Harkonnens in what is one of the most-anticipated non-MCU blockbusters in quite some time.

Timothée Chalamet can't wait for people to see the film. The actor who plays Paul even said that it might be the film he's most proud of in a recent interview with Fandango, which only makes us want to watch it more.

Considering Chalamet's resume, it's impressive that Dune: Part Two is the film he's most proud of. Of course, this is likely just to get people hyped, but it's still a good indicator of what we'll be getting in March.