Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two looks very promising in third trailer

Action, drama, romance and mystery. It seems like fans are getting everything they wanted in March.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The last time we got a trailer for Dune: Part Two, it was set to have released six weeks ago, but that has changed two times since then. Then it's time to get a reminder as to why millions can't wait for the 1st of March, 2024.

Warner Bros. has released a third trailer for Dune: Part Two, and you can kind of say that the third time is the charm. I say that because this trailer even gets me interested in seeing the sequel to a movie that in my eyes only was decent. It looks like Denis Villeneuve and crew are making everything bigger and better with some awe-inspiring moments this time around.

HQ
Dune: Part Two

Related texts



Loading next content