Dune: Part Two looks very promising in third trailer

The last time we got a trailer for Dune: Part Two, it was set to have released six weeks ago, but that has changed two times since then. Then it's time to get a reminder as to why millions can't wait for the 1st of March, 2024.

Warner Bros. has released a third trailer for Dune: Part Two, and you can kind of say that the third time is the charm. I say that because this trailer even gets me interested in seeing the sequel to a movie that in my eyes only was decent. It looks like Denis Villeneuve and crew are making everything bigger and better with some awe-inspiring moments this time around.