Dune Part Two is officially coming

Dune recently wrapped up its opening weekend, and since hitting theatres on October 21, has raked in a healthy $223 million globally. With this success in mind, the movie's production company, Legendary, has revealed that a sequel has already been greenlit, and that it already has a release date.

Known as Dune Part Two, the movie is slated to arrive in theatres on October 20, 2023, as Variety reports. As it has only just been greenlit, we can assume a bunch of the cast will be returning for a second bout of sci-fi action, but we'll have to wait to hear more about that.

As for the first part, if you haven't had the chance to get to a cinema to watch it for yourself just yet, be sure to read our review of the blockbuster flick here and watch the movie's trailer below.