Dune: Part Two is now a Grammy winner

The Grammys have once again concluded. Last night saw many of the world's biggest music stars flocking to Los Angeles to celebrate each other and to take home a slate of awards and trophies in countless different categories. Considering there are far more categories to go through than you could possibly imagine, you can head over here to see the full slate of winners, but for those interested in quickly learning about the victors in the film, TV, and video game space, the latest bunch of Grammy winners can be seen below.

To start with is the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media award, which saw The Color Purple, Deadpool & Wolverine, Maestro, Saltburn, and Twisters all competing. The award recipient ended up going to Maestro and specifically Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Jason Ruder, and Steven Gizicki.

Next up is Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television), and this saw American Fiction, Challengers, The Color Purple, Dune: Part Two, and Shogun battling it out. The winner ended up being Dune: Part Two for Hans Zimmer's incredible soundtrack.

Then came Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, where the nominees were Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, God of War: Ragnarök - Valhalla, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Outlaws, and also Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord. This one might surprise you as Wizardry came out on top, with Winifred Phillips taking the trophy for the game's soundtrack.

The last award to note was Best Song Written for Visual Media, which featured Ain't No Love in Oklahoma from Twisters, Better Place from Trolls: Band Together, Can't Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, It Never Went Away from American Symphony, and Love Will Survive from The Tattooist of Auschwitz. The winner was It Never Went Away, with Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson credited as the songwriters.

Are you surprised by any of the Grammy winners?