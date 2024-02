HQ

It's now less than two weeks until the long-awaited Dune: Part Two finally arrives in cinemas. Even with this being the case, the first impressions of Denis Villeneuve's gritty film adaptation have started to appear online and the praise is pretty overwhelming.

Critics who got the chance to see the film early describe it as one of the best in the genre ever, and draw parallels to the Lord of the Rings trilogy in terms of the first impressions left.

