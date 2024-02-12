Dune: Part Two is coming to World of Tanks

HQ

World of Tanks has had some legendary (pun not intended) crossovers throughout the years, including Warhammer 40K, Megadeth, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Vinnie Jones, Chuck Norris, G.I. Joe, Terminator, Hot Wheels, and more. Now, to add to this and ahead of the upcoming release of Dune: Part Two, Legendary and Wargaming has come together to bring a six-week long event to the multiplayer title.

Starting from Thursday, February 15 and running until April 1, it's said that this will span a collection of in-game events tailored to each platform and featuring unique mechanics and exclusive rewards that "add a touch of Dune".

For World of Tanks, this includes a new battle pass that includes a narrative element between Gurney Halleck, the 'Beast' Rabban and Lady Jessica. Players are said to recruit heroes and villains from the film as crew members all while receiving items (such as 2D styles, decals, and inscriptions). There will also be a new Tier VIII tank added, called the Mittlerer KPZ.PR.68, which is "coated in a permanent 3D style with special visual effects."

For World of Tanks Blitz, an event will be held where players can earn unique items such as a Crysknife, all while completing quests for Rabban and the Fremen in order to earn a Groundtank that is inspired by the Sardaukar.

For World of Tanks Modern Armor there will be a limited-time community event that spans three stages, each offering unique tasks and rewards, including Gurney Hallack, the Sardaukar, and Rabban as commanders.