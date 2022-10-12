Dune: Part Two is coming earlier than expected

HQ

It has been revealed that we won't have to wait as long to see the sequel Dune: Part Two. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the movie has been pulled forward from its November 17, 2023 premiere date, and will now be coming on November 3, 2023 instead.

Granted, it's not much of a change, but it does mean that the movie will debut around two weeks earlier than expected, meaning we're almost a year out from when it will land in cinemas right now.

As filming for the project is still ongoing, don't expect a trailer to arrive anytime soon. But what we do know is that the movie sees various returning faces back in their respective roles, as well as some new individuals, such as Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, joining the cast.