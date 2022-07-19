Dune: Part Two has started filming

HQ

Ahead of its planned release date of November 2023, it has been revealed that the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve's Dune has started filming. Revealed in a tweet, we're told that yesterday, July 18, was the first day that the movie started production.

As Dune: Part Two is filming in several different countries, there's no exact mention of where the production is currently taking place, but what we do know is that over the course of filming the star-studded cast (which even expanded with Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, and Christopher Walken) will be back to portray their respective characters.

As for when Dune: Part Two opens in theatres exactly, that date is set to be November 17, 2023.