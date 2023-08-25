Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dune: Part Two has been delayed to 2024

One of 2023's biggest movies just left November.

Last month, Variety's trustworthy sources claimed Warner Bros. considered delaying Dune's sequel to 2024 because the SAG-AFTRA and writers strikes would stop actors and writers from promoting the movie these last few months leading up to the premiere. This has now become reality.

Warner Bros. and Lionsgate reveals in a press release that Dune: Part Two has been delayed from the 3rd of November 2023 to the 15th of March 2024. We'll see if that date sticks or not, as it doesn't exactly sound like the negotiations have made much progress...

