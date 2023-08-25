Dune: Part Two has been delayed to 2024

HQ

Last month, Variety's trustworthy sources claimed Warner Bros. considered delaying Dune's sequel to 2024 because the SAG-AFTRA and writers strikes would stop actors and writers from promoting the movie these last few months leading up to the premiere. This has now become reality.

Warner Bros. and Lionsgate reveals in a press release that Dune: Part Two has been delayed from the 3rd of November 2023 to the 15th of March 2024. We'll see if that date sticks or not, as it doesn't exactly sound like the negotiations have made much progress...