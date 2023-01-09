Dune: Part Two has added Tim Blake to its cast

Despite the fact that it finished shooting in December, it has been reported that Tim Blake has joined the absolutely stacked cast that makes up Dune: Part Two.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor joins the likes of Florence Pugh and Austin Butler as new additions to the series, who will be starring alongside returning faces, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Rebecca Ferguson.

As for who exactly Blake will be portraying in the follow-up remains to be seen as of right now, but considering the narrative extent that this second film will have to cover in order to adapt the second half of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel, there are plenty of characters that Blake could be portraying.

As for when exactly Dune: Part Two will land in cinemas, the movie is slated for a November 3, 2023 release date. Hopefully it won't be too long until we get the first trailer for the film.