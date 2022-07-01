Cookies

Dune: Part Two gets a one month delay

You will be able to check out the movie in November 2023

There wasn't a whole lot of things in theaters to be happy about during the pandemic, but we did however get Dune last fall. The movie based on Frank Herbert's beloved universe wasn't a major success financially, but both movie goers (those who actually saw it) and media really loved it.

A sequel was fairly quickly confirmed, in which basically the whole cast will be back with a couple of new roles revealed, with a premiere in October 2023. Unfortunately, this won't happen though, as a smaller delay has just been confirmed by Warner (although with no explanation). Instead, Dune: Part Two is now premiering the month afterwards - which means November 2023.

Are you looking forward to the continuation of Dune?

