The wait is almost over, and for all those of you who chose to skip a cinema visit, from next week it will be possible to revisit Arrakis from the safety of your home.

It has been made clear that Dune: Part Two will be released digitally on 16 April, with a physical blu-ray release just under a month later on 21 May. For those of you hoping to stream or rent the film, however, you'll have to wait until later this summer.

What's your plan, digital purchase, physical disc or streaming this summer?