Dune: Part Two event confirmed for Call of Duty

The first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (yes, the repeated naming convention of these seasons can be confusing) is set to make its arrival on December 6, 2023, and with that date rapidly approaching, Activision has now given us a glimpse as to what the season will be bringing to the table.

We're told that Modern Warfare III specifically will be getting four new maps across the season, as well as two new killstreaks. Ranked Play will also be arriving in-season, as will a variety of new Zombies content, and new multiplayer modes.

Warzone 2.0 on the other hand can look forward to a new map with a host of new features, as well as some returning maps to boot. There will also be a new gulag and a bunch of new game modes to compete in, as well as some events planned during the season.

Both games can look forward to a variety of new weapons in the new battle pass, as well as some new Operators, and a festive Christmas event featuring a rather grisly looking Santa. And since Call of Duty is seemingly more of a metaverse product these days, a couple of collaborations have been confirmed, including The Boys, where A-Train will be debuting as an Operator, as will an additional character and a new game mode, and likewise, we can expect a Dune: Part Two event to boot, which will bring Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha as playable Operators.

You can take a look at all of this in action in the roadmap below and in the launch trailer.