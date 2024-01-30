Dune: Part Two director teases 'tragic' ending

HQ

Like a child counts the sleeps until Christmas a lot of us are counting down the days until we see Dune: Part Two. We should have experienced it already (thanks, Warner Bros.) but at least now the hype train is fully rolling for the March release date.

In a new interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), director Denis Villeneuve spoke about how Dune: Part Two's ending will be different from that of the book, and how it'll set up a third movie based on Frank Herbert's second book.

"All of the elements are there," he begins. "But I think the movie adaptation is more tragic than the book. The way that Part Two ends... it would create a total balance and equilibrium to finish Paul's storyline in what we could say in Part Three."

Dune: Messiah would certainly be a stranger book to adapt. With a slower pacing, next to no action, and a lot of scenes of characters talking, there might be some major changes needed for the adaptation to succeed. We'll probably be seated anyway, though.