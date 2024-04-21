Dune: Part Two closes in on $700 million at the global box office

HQ

Dune: Part Two continues to be a smash hit at the global box office even after releasing on digital storefronts. The blockbuster is now closing in on $700 million, with it grossing $276 million in North America and $419 million in other oversea territories.

At this moment in time, Dune: Part Two is the highest grossing film of 2024 at the North American and global box office. According to Variety, its biggest markets are the U.K. ($48.8 million), China ($48.5 million), France ($42.6 million), Germany ($39.7 million) and Australia ($22.5 million).

