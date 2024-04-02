Dune: Part Two accused of not being representative enough

HQ

There's not enough representation for the Middle East or North Africa in Dune: Part Two, a handful of critics now claim. This is despite the fact that Frank Herbert's space tale has many parallels to both African and especially Muslim culture, and argues that there are simply too many white actors in the film.

Only one of the actors playing Fremen in Dune: Part Two can claim origin from the region, namely Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, one of the friends of Zendaya's character Chani. Furthermore, it has also been revealed that Dune: Part One had no actors of MENA background at all.

One of the critics who has been vocal about this issue is Furvah Shah, who describes himself as a "frustrated Muslim" and believes that more major roles in the Dune films should have gone to people of MENA background.

"From the use of beads and prostration in prayers by the Fremen, to the almost-Arabic language, phrases pulled from religious texts and the wearing of veils, it felt like 'Dune' takes a heavy amount of inspiration from Islam, Middle Eastern and North African cultures yet simultaneously erases us from screen,"

Sue Obeidi of MPAC Hollywood shares the same views and told Variety:

"This feels wrong considering the story's cultural background, and because of this, the film misses out on accurately showing the diverse world of 'Dune.' It weakens the films' integrity and cultural impact,"

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, founder of Muslimgirl.com, also criticised the lack of MENA talent in the Dune films, saying:

"One of the big things we hear when it comes to Middle Eastern people getting cast or brown people getting cast is there is not enough talent. Yet there is no hesitation and no challenge for the industry to cast those actors from those backgrounds in the stereotypical roles of being terrorists or the villains. Conveniently, we are at a surplus of Middle Eastern actors when it comes to negative portrayal."

Do you think the Dune films should have had more representation?