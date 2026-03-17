Dune: Part Three trailer promises a darker, more brutal finale

HQ

The first trailer for Dune: Part Three has just been released and it's pretty clear that Denis Villeneuve isn't playing it safe as he wraps up his adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic space saga. This looks set to be significantly darker, bigger, and more unsettling than the first two films.

We're thrown straight into a future where Paul Atreides is no longer the uncertain heir we came to know, but a hardened emperor, burdened by the consequences of his own holy war. The plot jumps forward over a decade and shows a galaxy that is literally burning under his rule, with new dangers and threats.

Zendaya is back as Chani, and the relationship between her and Paul looks to be seriously complicated. The dreams of a desert romance are long gone, and in their place we find power, betrayal, and war. Then, of course, there's Robert Pattinson, who in this third film steps into the role of the main villain, Scytale, who judging by the clips we've seen, is as twisted as he is dangerous.

Villeneuve himself has described the film as more of a thriller than its predecessors and it shows. The pace is faster, the conflicts more desperate, and there's a sense of doom hanging in the air. In short, we're already dying to see it, and the premiere is set for December 18. Check out the trailer below.

How excited are you?