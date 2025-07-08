Dune: Messiah will be the second film to be shot solely on IMAX cameras

HQ

It seems like the next great step forward and evolution in the world of cinema will see filmmakers dropping traditional cameras and equipment to solely film on the bigger and more advanced IMAX alternative. These cameras, which are able to film a broader area and offer up a more complete scene, have been used for years but typically in only certain circumstances, much to the dismay of Christopher Nolan for one. The iconic director has decided to hell with tradition and is currently making his The Odyssey movie entirely on IMAX cameras, the first to do so, and he'll be followed by Denis Villeneuve.

It has been confirmed by IMAX's CEO Richard Gelfond to CNBC that Dune: Messiah will be the second film ever to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras. The movie is claimed to have begun production this week, all ahead of a premiere date in December 2026. It will be the final time that Villeneuve helms a Dune project, supposedly, and if it sticks to the novels, may just be the final time that we get to see Timothy Chalamet, Zendaya, and a handful of other characters on the big screen in this franchise.

To make this filming process work, IMAX has created new cameras that are 30% quieter, lighter, and more efficient, meaning they should be far easier to manipulate than the first models that were absolute behemoths.

Do you intend to watch either The Odyssey or Dune: Messiah in an IMAX theatre?