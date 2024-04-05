Dune: Messiah is in the works at Legendary, with Denis Villeneuve at the helm

It looks like director Denis Villeneuve will be lending his talents to the production giant Legendary Entertainment for quite a few years going forward. Deadline reports that not only is Villeneuve and Legendary currently in the process of developing Dune: Messiah as the conclusion of the sci-fi trilogy, but that the two will also be teaming again to create a big screen adaptation of the acclaimed novel from Annie Jacobsen, Nuclear war: A Scenario.

The book uses interviews with military and civilian experts to explore a ticking clock scenario about what would happen should we enter into a nuclear war. It's thought that the book, and future film, will be a cautionary tale about where we could be heading as a species if we don't look to keep tabs on nuclear weaponry.

The film adaptation by Villeneuve is said to be being developed with his longtime partner Tanya Lapointe, and that this will be coming and be the focus for the pair after Dune: Messiah is in the books and finished.