Dune director on upcoming sequel: "The script is basically done"

It was nerve-wracking for many of us in the editorial team when Warner Bros. never seemed to get up an going to green light the Dune sequel, but now we know that the second part of the sci-fi epic is on its way. And now director Denis Villeneuve tells us that work on the second film is going well.

He tells Collider that he has fallen in love with the IMAX format and that the script is almost basically finished, but that he is choosing to use it as a so-called "work in progress" script:

"The screenplay is finished mostly, but it's always a work in progress. It'll be a work in progress until final cut, but I will say it's solidified. I have a script in my hands. We are in prep right now."

The film is expected to premiere on October 20, 2023, so expect more Dune fever here on the site. How much do you long for a sequel?