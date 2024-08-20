Dune: Awakening showcases its gameplay

HQ

Dune: Awakening has revealed a stunning, in-depth gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2024, and life on Arrakis has never looked so good.

The extensive trailer showcases the game's beautiful online open world, the gargantuan sandworms that roam its deserts, as well as character creation and inventory features.

Players were also granted insight into the game's classes, such as the swordmaster and their abilities like the hunter drone. The resource gathering, crafting, selling and base building aspects of the game were also on full display as the trailer pushed players towards a cooperative, guild-building style of survival gameplay.

Exploration, mapping and salvaging around Arrakis were also highlights, and of course for a game set on such a barren world, are key objectives for players. Some of the game's key social locations were also shown, along with NPC's such as spice traders and some belonging to the Great House Harkonnen.