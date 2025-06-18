LIVE
      Dune: Awakening reveals collab with Madrinas

      I wonder if the new Spiced Chai Latte Milk Tea flavour will let me see my past, present, and future all at once.

      Dune: Awakening has revealed a new collaboration with the online café and drinks manufacturer Madrinas to create a new, limited-edition box with a new flavour, shaker cup, and an in-game mural decoration.

      The box, which is available for pre-order and costs $34.99, contains a tub of the Spiced Chai Latte Milk Tea, which is apparently infused with a "bold, desert flavour" (hopefully minus the sand), a special Dune: Awakening shaker cup, which has the game's logo, Madrinas' logo, and key art on its design, as well as a cool sand-coloured top.

      You'll also get a code for a unique decoration which you can put in your base, which depicts a character kneeling before a Bene Gesserit with a gom jabbar pointed at their neck. The boxes will ship in August this year.

      Dune: Awakening
      "We have come for your spice(d chai latte)"

