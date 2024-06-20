Dune: Awakening Preview - Arrakis has never felt so real

HQ

Dune has never been bigger. Thanks to Denis Villeneuve's breathtaking films, interest in Frank Herbert's sci-fi world is at an all-time high, which is no doubt a major contributing factor as to why Conan Exiles' developer Funcom has decided to use their expertise in creating sprawling and enormous multiplayer worlds to turn Arrakis into a digital playground. While we still don't know exactly when Dune: Awakening will be arriving, during Summer Game Fest I did get the opportunity to join in on a hands-off preview session for the game, where a couple of Funcom developers presented and commented on a slice of gameplay.

While I will say right off the bat that Dune: Awakening and its survival-MMO design philosophy makes it a game that isn't at the top of my wishlist, as a Dune fan, it's clear that Funcom seems to have something with a lot of potential on their hands here. Because the iteration of Arrakis that they've designed and built feels truly authentic. Yes, Arrakis is a desert planet so perhaps there's not as much of a challenge to achieve a feat such as this, but the way that the developers have made the world feel interesting to explore, packed with geographical points of interest and markers, populated with factions and characters that you know and want to meet, all while maintaining the threat and danger that Arrakis is iconic for, there's something very real and accurate about this adaptation. And this is despite the fact that Dune: Awakening isn't canon.

This game, as the Summer Game Fest trailer affirms, is set in a world of Paul Atreides' creation, one where he eliminated himself from the equation and ensured that his mother Jessica conformed to the Bene Gesserit wishes and birthed a daughter. This means that the Atreides line survived the move to Arrakis, and now Duke Leto and his advisors are locked in a brutal war with the Harkonnens over control of the Fremen populated world. Speaking about the desert-born populace, they are claimed by the Emperor to be extinct, but we all know that Arrakis is a large planet with lots of secrets and places to hide...

The iconic characters that I've just mentioned are only a few of the faces that you can actually meet in-game in Dune: Awakening. With a survival-MMO design, the main aim of the game is to develop and grow your character all without being killed and slowing your progress along the way. This includes the traditional tasks of mining and hunting for resources and then using said resources to upgrade and improve gear, craft new items and tools (even vehicles like Ornithopters), and to construct bases you can call home. Funcom tells me that while most of the bases have elements specific and unique to them, the majority are manually crafted using the building suite available to the player, showcasing just a taste of what kind of infrastructure the community could create with this title.

Talking about community, with an MMO theme, you will meet other players on Arrakis, but they won't always be hostile. Hagga Basin, the main area that you start your adventure in, where the majority of narrative is unpacked, is claimed to be around the same size as Conan Exiles' full map, and is meant to be a continually developing and existing server where progress is maintained and preserved. This means if you decide to blow up a Harkonnen base or betray the Atreides (bearing in mind you can side with whatever faction you choose), these choices will remain for the future. The area where progress is not maintained and where opposing players will be much more of a threat is the Deep Desert.

This is an additional region - one of many that you can travel to using the Overland map including city hubs like Arrakeen - where the majority of the endgame activities and tasks will be unpacked. The catch is that every week the Deep Desert will be reset following a massive sandstorm, and anything you've built or left behind will be forever lost. Essentially, there are minor extraction mechanics in place here, as you will need to ferry any gathered loot and items back to the main Hagga Basin starting area before it's gone.

So, as a quick recap here, the starting Hagga Basin sandbox map is around the same size as Conan Exiles' map, but there are also additional maps and sandboxes to travel to, including the Deep Desert, which is even bigger than Hagga Basin.

Left: Some of the additional maps to visit. Right: Overland map in action.

But anyway, back to the core gameplay elements. As this is a Funcom game, you will be able to climb anything in the game, and thanks to it being a Dune experience, you will be able to also use a jetpack to easily get around and traverse verticality. The catch with the jetpack is similar to the shielding system however, in that non-Sandwalking movement on open sands attract Shai-Hulud (sandworms), something you can keep tabs on by looking at the Wormsign HUD element and by watching the massive sand dune movements as a worm hunts you down. Oh, and you won't want to see what happens if you are eaten by a worm, as Funcom told me that regular deaths will see your loot dropped on your corpse, whereas Shai-Hulud will consume it never to be seen again...

So what about sculpting the experience to suit you? When starting Dune: Awakening, you will be able to create a character that falls into one of several specialisations, be it Mentat, Swordmaster, Bene Gesserit, and so forth. From here, you can work with masters of each specialisation to improve your understanding of them and unlock new abilities and systems. Your choice at the start doesn't lock you into one forever however, as similar to Dragon's Dogma 2, you can meet masters around the world, help them with tasks, and complete quests for them in a bid to persuade them to teach you their specialisation and tricks and ultimately be able to master every specialisation available.

If you were worried that Dune: Awakening will struggle to visually blow you away due to the arid nature of Arrakis, you can be assured that there's much more to this world than rolling dunes of sand. There are towering mountains to summit, deep caverns to map, underground Ecology Labs to loot, villages and outposts to trade and meet NPCs, and even crashed and ruined spaceships and other points of interest that have come about as part of the ongoing and ruthless war between Houses Atreides and Harkonnen.

Looking at the action and combat, you can use melee and ranged weapons, but the catch is thematic with Dune in that while shielding also does exist, you won't want to know what happens if you use a blaster or laser weapon to shoot a shielded foe... Instead, you'll need to wait for them to attack, lower their shields and then strike while they are vulnerable. It's very authentic to Dune lore here too. As is the case with the survival elements as you'll need to maintain your Stillsuit and exercise water discipline, else risk having to trade and barter for valuable moisture, which aside from Spice, is the resource that runs and defines how Arrakis operates. And with Spice in mind, this drives everything you do in Dune: Awakening. You will need to forage and gather the resource to be able to sell and exchange it for other useful items and resources, or instead consume it to better your skills, albeit at the risk of becoming addicted and reliant on it.

So whether or not you're a fan of the MMO or survival genre and similar games to Dune: Awakening, you can see that Funcom has pulled out all the stops to ensure that this game feels authentic to the world Herbert created with his novel, even if it fundamentally isn't an accurate adaptation due to the narrative liberties it is taking. Funcom has real potential and shows clear greatness with the world and the depth of mechanics that they're offering with this game, so the only question that remains is whether it will all work in harmony and feel rewarding to put into practice with gameplay for hours and hours and hours. We'll know more about whether this will be the case soon, as we're promised a full gameplay reveal in time for Gamescom in August.