Dune: Awakening is coming to consoles on 22 September

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Funcom made a brief appearance on Tuesday evening during State of Play to announce that its MMO inspired by Frank Herbert's work, Dune: Awakening, would be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on 22 September.

The open-world survival title also arrives with all the improvements from its regular patches on the PC version. "But this launch is much more than just bringing the game to consoles," explained Funcom CEO Rui Casais. "For Funcom, this is a major achievement, the result of over a year's work culminating in the launch of a new and improved Dune: Awakening - the best version yet of Dune: Awakening for PC and consoles."

Casais is also referring here to the new Single-Player Mode, featuring difficulty selection and multiple settings to customise gameplay. It will also feature the complete story of Book One, with a dramatic conclusion to Awakening and the chance to enjoy the entire game in PvE. This version has been redesigned from the ground up to offer players a more balanced, immersive and content-rich experience.

"Dune: Awakening offers the definitive way to immerse yourself in Arrakis and experience one of science fiction's most iconic worlds up close," recalled Creative Director Joel Bylos. "For fans of the films, we'll also be releasing related content later this year."

Following the console launch on 22 September, Funcom has also shared its plans for the future, which include releasing a free update featuring a brand-new map, The Polar Cap, inspired by Hagga Basin and located at the pole of Arrakis.

It seems there's no better time than the end of summer to feel the heat in the sands of Dune: Awakening. Are you up for it?