Dune: Awakening is already a million seller

It's been two weeks since Dune: Awakening was released, making the wait for the third Dune movie a little more manageable. And apparently the abstinence among the fans was great, because now it is declared that it has already become a million seller.

You should know that so far it has only been released for PC and that Norwegian developer Funcom has not gone with a free-to-play approach, but delivers a true premium experience. Dune: Awakening will also be released for consoles in 2026, so we can safely assume that sales, and thus support, will continue to grow.

We have already reviewed the adventure and gave it a reasonably high score. You can read our review here, and check out the infographic below for some information on what's happened on Arrakis since the release.