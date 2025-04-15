Dune: Awakening has been delayed

HQ

If you had May 20 circled on your calendar as the day that you could head to Arrakis and begin your Dune: Awakening journey, we now have some bad news to share on that front. Funcom has decided to delay the game, pushing it out of May.

The good news is that the delay is quite minor, and will only see the game pushed by around three weeks, with plans to now debut on June 10, with the head start early access element happening on June 5.

As for why this delay is happening, Funcom states: "Our ongoing Persistent Closed Beta is also continuing in full force, with regular updates, and the feedback we've been collecting from beta testers has been invaluable in making sure we can launch a quality game. We have a very active Discord going with our beta testers where our developers can interact directly with them to ensure we collaboratively make Dune: Awakening a better game.

"Thanks to this process, we've concluded that with a bit more time to cook, we can act on a lot more of the feedback we know is important to our beta testers."

In the spirit of the delay, Funcom will be hosting a Dune: Awakening large-scale beta weekend next month that will enable even more fans to experience the action ahead of release. We can also look ahead to impressions and preview coverage of the game on April 25.

Signing off, Funcom adds: "Dune: Awakening is a beast of a game. This is multiplayer survival on a massive scale, and we're making gameplay and technical strides not seen in the genre before. We want to make sure we stick the landing."