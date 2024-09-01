Dune: Awakening Hands-on Preview: The ultimate Dune playground

HQ

We're all familiar with Arrakis, the feud between the Atreides and the Harkonnen families, the rise of the Muad'dib and, for readers of the books, the grand jihad across the galaxy by the Fremen people in the name of Lisan al-Gaib. Thanks to Denis Villeneuve's adaptation it seems like absolutely everyone knows the story of Frank Herbert's Dune, and it's precisely this familiarity that makes Dune: Awakening such a compelling concept.

Not only has the sci-fi universe barely been explored in an interactive format, with Dune: Spice Wars being one of the exceptions, but this game by the open-world survival gurus at Funcom, is also a completely fresh take on the beloved and iconic story. It plays with the idea that Paul Atreides was never born and that the Harkonnens never committed genocide against the Atreides and Paul never found himself hiding with the Fremen and on a fast-track to becoming a god emperor. Yes, in this story the Atreides and the Harkonnen families are fighting an endless tug-of-war for the control of Arrakis and its hugely valuable and impactful spice fields.

Dune: Awakening is set around the same time period as the main Dune tale, except as it's a different timeline, many of the iconic faces that never survived 'that' fateful night are leaders and still alive and well. You can meet Duke Leto, you can cross Rabban, you can find Fremen hiding and living a much quieter life than they did in the main timeline, and most importantly, you will not meet Paul as he was never born. But, while I would happily spend a further 1000 words discussing the lore and wider effect this has on the world of Dune: Awakening, let me actually get down to business and tell you all about how this title plays in practice.

If you've ever played an open-world survival game before, not even just one of Funcom's offerings, you will be very familiar with the structure that Dune: Awakening takes too. You start by crash-landing in the desert of Arrakis with nothing to your name. Unlike other titles that allow you to get your bearings, due to the brutal hostility of the desert planet you're immediately put to work and tasked with survival. This means escaping the open sands to avoid causing Wormsign and attracting a sandworm, finding shelter from the scorching heat, acquiring moisture from wherever you can find it (for example, sucking residue off the exteriors of the few plant species on the planet) and continuing to do so due to the lack of a retentive Stillsuit. Whereas some other survival games are more about coming to terms with the power curve and crafting systems, Dune: Awakening wastes no time in affirming that without immediate action you will die on Arrakis.

In many ways, the stress is actually quite welcome. It gives you purpose in a way that some other survival games only loosely manage. You're less worried about being killed by a manic boar or finding the right kind of berries to complete a food recipe. Dune: Awakening is more basic and rudimentary in its survival elements and that's because Arrakis is infinitely more hostile than The Forest's forest. If anything, the best games to compare Dune: Awakening to is Raft or Stranded Deep, as an endless ocean can be just as isolating and dangerous as a horizon of infinite sand.

But with this design style you can see that Funcom has had to step back a tad to ensure it doesn't make an experience that is too overwhelmingly tough. There are limited numbers of enemies that for the most part seem to be a walk in the park to overcome, crafting and resource gathering - while a bit monotonous - is easy and quite refined, and the gameplay has been designed in such a way that is both authentically Funcom and very freeing. You can climb anything with ease, you can develop and use a jetpack to scale verticality with even less stress, you can find or build vehicles like Ornithopters to cross vast distances without breaking a sweat, and judging by my attempts to be eaten alive by a sandworm, unless you're doing something incredibly stupid, these burrowing titans won't pose too much of a threat to your day-to-day.

It's for these reasons that Dune: Awakening actually feels like quite a unique and compelling open-world survival title. As is the case with this genre as a whole, the big question marks will of course be how the game continues to rope you in and entertain hour-after-hour without a strict linear narrative structure. But no doubt the nostalgia and Dune references and nods will be enough to satisfy the cravings of most folk as they continue to gather resources and items and make a name for themselves with the many factions that are fighting for control of Arrakis.

After around an hour of mucking around with Dune: Awakening, a brutal hour mind you thanks to the Koelnmesse hosting Gamescom facing huge Wi-Fi woes leading to frustrating rubberbanding, I was left quite interested and excited to continue playing. This doesn't strike me like a fresh take on open-world survival and frankly it feels like most other projects that operate in this space, but it's the Dune elements that allow this title to stand out and flourish. While Dune: Spice Wars undoubtedly has this game beat for its politics and the movies and books for their sheer narrative excellence, Dune: Awakening has all of these beat when it comes to presenting a world that you both want to explore and one that feels frighteningly authentic to how we all perceive the desert wasteland of Arrakis. Awakening is the ultimate Dune playground.