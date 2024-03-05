Dune: Awakening gives us a look at how to survive on Arrakis in new trailer

HQ

With the release of Dune: Part Two, now seems a good a time as any to capitalize on the recent interest in Frank Herbert's work. As well as the movie, we're seeing some board games, and a new video game in Dune: Awakening.

The first trailer for Dune: Awakening shows off what we can expect to find in the survival MMO. You'll start with nothing in the harsh deserts of Arrakis, and you'll have to work hard to build your own desert power, but it can be done.

As in any survival game, the goal here is to build up your resources and base until you're thriving even in the harsh lands of Dune. Check out the trailer below and keep an eye out for more details on Dune: Awakening.