Dune: Awakening developer update includes an apology for all item and vehicle losses

On the 7th of July, Dune: Awakening's new patch changed the layout of the Deep Desert, causing much of its PvE areas to allow for PvP. Players who weren't equipped or prepared for this ended up losing a lot of stuff in the great raids that followed, and Dune: Awakening developer Funcom has admitted it may have messed up slightly with this update.

In a new Steam post, the developer begins first by apologising. It calls the PvP enabling "an oversight in our development process and internal communications, which led to people suffering an unfortunate amount of lost bases and equipment."

It also says that it's going to try and get people their lost equipment back to the best of its ability. Reimbursed materials, items, and vehicle components are set to show up in the Claim Rewards tab by the end of this week.

Funcom also looks to the future in this update, saying it still has plans to patch out a lot of exploits that players are using to gain unfair advantages. A team at Funcom is dedicated to fighting hackers and fixing exploits, and over the next few patches security will be increased to prevent both. Also, in the future we can expect more quality-of-life changes and updates to critical gameplay elements.

Dune: Awakening is out now on PC.