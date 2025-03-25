Dune: Awakening Deluxe and Ultimate Editions revealed

HQ

We're just under a couple of months away from Dune: Awakening's release, and pre-orders for the game are now live. FunCom's survival game set in Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi universe looks impressive so far, and we now have some more details on the different editions you can buy as well as the PC specs you'll need to run the game.

Dune: Awakening's Standard Edition costs $49.99, while the Deluxe Edition costs $69.99 with the Ultimate Edition being the most expensive at $89.99. If you pay for either the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition, you get access to future DLCs in the Season Pass and 5-day early access. Also, you get Sardukar Armour from purchasing the Deluxe Edition, and in the Ultimate Edition you get an additional stillsuit from the 2021 film, a digital artbook, digital soundtrack, unique colour patterns and the Caladan Palace building set.

If you want to make sure you're not wasting cash on any of these editions, the PC specs you'll need to run the game are as follows:

Minimum





OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)



Processor: Intel Core i5-7400, AMD Ryzen 3 1200



Memory: 16 GB RAM



Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), AMD Radeon 5600XT (6GB)



Storage: 60 GB available space



Recommended





OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)



Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K, AMD Ryzen 5 2600X



Memory: 16 GB RAM



Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB), AMD Radeon 6700XT (12GB)



Storage: 75 GB available space



The specs aren't too demanding, especially if you don't care about having the recommended parts in your PC. It's also worth noting this game won't launch in early access, and will instead be a full game, which is quite rare for big survival crafting titles. There will be optional DLC in the future, but there won't be any subscriptions and free updates will also add more content over time, as explained in a new post from FunCom.

Dune: Awakening launches on PC on the 20th of May.