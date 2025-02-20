Dune: Awakening coming to PC on May 20

HQ

We at Gamereactor have been following the development of Dune: Awakening with a passion since its announcement in the summer of 2022. We tested it twice last year, and felt that "the most ambitious survival experience in a video game" had the potential to be a hit this year, but we were missing the date.

Funcom has just confirmed that Dune: Awakening is coming to PC (Steam) on 20 May 2025. Sadly, there's no open demo yet so we can all try it out together, but Funcom has also released a benchmark tool and character creator, whose avatar you'll be able to take with you into the final game.

Remember that in Dune: Awakening you live in an Arrakis universe where Paul Atreides never existed and the war between House Harkonnen and House Atreides is more evenly matched than ever. Will you side with one or the other? And what about the Fremen? You decide.