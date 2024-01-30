Duncan Jones' film adaptation of Rogue Trooper is in production

HQ

In 2018 it was confirmed that Duncan Jones, director of Moon, Source Code and Warcraft among others, had a new project in the works and that it would be an adaptation of the comic book Rogue Trooper. Since then it has been very quiet and the project had more or less fallen into oblivion, but fast forward six years and we are there. Rouge Trooper is in production and it is an animated film that is scheduled to premiere next year.

Actors include Aneurin Barnard, Hayley Atwell and Jack Lowden, known for their involvement in productions such as Dunkirk, Captain America and Slow Horses. Barnard takes on the role of the Rogue Trooper, a genetically modified super soldier who becomes the sole survivor of an invasion. He sets out to find out who sold him and his squad out, aided by three of his dead companions whose digital personalities still remain conscious after death and are now uploaded into Rogue's gun, helmet and backpack.

The film is being shot at Rebellion Film Studios in Oxfordshire, England and the actors' performances will be brought to life in animated form by Treehouse Digital, using Unreal Engine 5. A choice that producer Stuart Fenegan justifies as follows:

"The advancements in Unreal Engine 5 and the inclusion of MetaHuman rigs mean that it is now possible to achieve a very high standard of animation within an indie budget. Working with our amazing partners at Rebellion, Epic and Treehouse Digital we are pioneering and developing a new creative pipeline that will enable independent production of CG animated films."

There is no announced release date but sometime in 2025 Rogue Trooper will be released in cinemas.

Thanks, 2000 AD.