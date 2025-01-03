Dumfries knocks Atalanta down with a brace, Inter Milan reaches Italian Supercup final

HQ

Inter Milan beat Atalanta in the first semi-final of the Supercoppa de Italia, in a great match that was decided thanks to two goals by Denzel Dumfries. Inter was the clear dominant in Italian football last year, and although the domestic Serie A is more tight this year, with three teams with over 40 points (Inter, Atalanta and Napoli), it was Simone Inzaghi's squad the one that got the ticket for the final next Monday in Riyadh.

Inter has extended his run of seven straight victories over Atalanta, and if they win on Monday, they would claim their fourth Italian Supercup in a row. Dumfries' first goal was a bicycle kick, and his second goal is already one of the most spectacular goals of the year.

Tonight, at 20:00 CET, Juventus will face Milan for the second semi-final. It will be the first Milan game by new coach Sergio Conceição, appointed after Paulo Fonseca was fired last week.