Dumb Ways to Die comes to PC and console with daft party game Dumb Ways to Party

As part of the Galaxies Autumn Showcase 2025, developer PlaySide Studios revealed that it will be bringing the Dumb Ways to Die series to PC and consoles in 2026. This will be in the form of a new instalment known as Dumb Ways to Party, and yes, this will be an eccentric and daft party game framed as a wacky game show.

The title will see up to four players battling it out in a series of 40 mini-games where the aim is to best one another. This will be possible in either online multiplayer or couch co-op, and the action will support play using some series icons, like Numpty, Botch, and Clod. The game is built in a 3D manner using the Dumb Ways to Die artstyle, and we're told that things will be made even more hectic through the introduction of unpredictable items.

Dumb Ways to Party doesn't have a launch date beyond 2026 but we do know that it'll be launching on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2. Check out the announcement trailer below.