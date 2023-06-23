Dumb Money trailer shows the GameStop stock scandal in all its glory

Not so long ago, the world of stocks was sent into mayhem when the Reddit community on r/wallstreetbets decided they would manipulate GameStop shares and send them to the moon, as it were.

A movie adaptation is being made of this relatively insane moment in trading history, starring Paul Dano as the YouTuber who kicked it all off. Dumb Money's first trailer manages to capture the hilarity and seriousness of the situation that unfolded when GameStop's stocks didn't crash as expected.

The film will release on the 22nd of September, 2023, and also stars Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, and plenty more well-known actors. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be watching Dumb Money.