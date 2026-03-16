Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping

Here we truly have a game where it's hard to dodge the humor, and right from the start, this charming little adventure sets the tone as you step into the role of Eugene McQuacklin, a cynical and somewhat confused private detective—who also just happens to be a duck. But in true noir spirit, it's not his feathers that define him, but his weariness with life. The bitter comments, the snide jabs, not to mention a world and daily life that seem to do everything in their power to thwart him. Life as a duck isn't easy, and life in the pond isn't what it should be.

For those of you who've played the first adventure, The Mystery of the Missing Sausage, a lot will feel familiar in The Ghost of Glamping. Although this time, the story takes a slightly more supernatural turn (at least on paper). Because what could possibly go wrong when a bunch of overly comfortable camping enthusiasts set up camp right next to an abandoned old sanatorium?

When it comes to gameplay, Duck Detective is just as streamlined as the story. This is an adventure game that knows exactly how much complexity it needs, and you'll mainly gather clues through conversations and observations, then use them in Eugene McQuacklin's notebook, where you fill in conclusions by placing the right words in the right spots. Or as the game calls it, drawing conclusions—de-duck-tions.

It's a mechanic that's as simple as it is brilliant, and just as entertaining as it is engaging. Because you can't just click your way through completely at random; here, you need a bit of brainpower and the ability to read between the lines, as well as a willingness to actually reevaluate your assumptions. Ghost of Glamping also does a brilliant job of presenting the puzzles at a pace that never feels overwhelming or frustrating. No, the game wants you to feel smart and have those "aha" moments—solutions you're elegantly guided toward as if an invisible ghost were guiding your every move.

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It's also worth noting that *Duck Detective* is incredibly tight, clocking in at just a few hours, which means every scene actually serves a clear purpose and drives the fast-paced story forward. The creators have deliberately chosen to fill this duck with just the right amount of content, and there's no unnecessary fluff here. In all honesty, the tight narrative feels more like a well-edited short film, and when all is said and done, you feel pleasantly satisfied and content once the credits start rolling.

Then, of course, we have to mention the presentation. The cartoonish and slightly exaggerated style really is the perfect setting, and it even feels a notch sharper than in the first game in the series. The environments are charming and crammed with little details, featuring characters that almost resemble little stickers—or paper cutouts, for those of you old enough to remember. To top it all off, we also have the delightful, jazzy soundtrack, which, with its distinct noir style, ties the whole package together in a tasteful way.

The voice acting is another feather in the game's cap, with Eugene himself particularly standing out thanks to his dry, cynical dialogue. It never feels cold or detached from the drama, but leaves just the right amount of room for you to sense that this duck actually harbors a great deal of love and empathy within him. But more than anything else, it's the game's self-confidence that really shines through. It embraces the silly detective humor and never feels ashamed of it for a second, and the setting, in all honesty, could hardly be much better.

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Sure, there are a few minor things that rub you the wrong way—after all, you can always wish for more, wish for a few more scenes and even more time with Eugene. But as I mentioned earlier, the game leaves you with a rare sense of satisfaction and is proof of just how far you can actually go with a tight vision, smart design, and genuine passion. Because The Ghost of Glamping is brilliant through and through—fun without being superficial, lighthearted without feeling silly, and with a narrative thread and coherence that many other games can only dream of. Quack-tacularly entertaining.