Duck Detective developer returns in 2026 with Knives Out-inspired mystery thriller known as Apple Crumble

If you've played the Duck Detective titles, you'll be more than familiar with the work of developer Happy Broccoli Games, who has shown a knack for making these kinds of projects. As part of the Day of the Devs showcase following Summer Game Fest, the team has just made an appearance to present a look at their next title, a game that is unique to the Duck Detective saga but still has a familiar tone and theme.

The project is called Apple Crumble and it's a mystery thriller title that asks players to solve a series of confounding situations all in an effort of learning the identity of the individual who is actively attempting to murder their grandma. How ghastly!

Offering fully-voiced dialogue and inspired by Knives Out, the game features a gang of suspects who you have to determine who is the true culprit behind the murder plot, including your mum, your uncle, your grandma herself, a strange and unusual man in your bedroom, and even... yourself.

Happy Broccoli claims Apple Crumble will be around 60-90 minutes long and will be launching as soon as sometime later this year on PC and Mac. We don't yet know the exact launch date, but you can see the announcement trailer and a few images below.