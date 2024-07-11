Duchess offers plenty of revenge themed action

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
If you like hard-hitting revenge action of the kind that was so popular in the 80s and 90s, then Saban Films might have something for you. They are releasing director Neil Marshall's (The Decent, Centurion) upcoming Duchess where a woman is drawn into the underworld, but of course things do not go as expected and revenge needs to be exacted.
This revenge seems to result in a more than respectable ballet of violence complemented by a high body-count, and Duchess premieres on August 9. Check out the trailer below.