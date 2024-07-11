Duchess offers plenty of revenge themed action

If you like hard-hitting revenge action of the kind that was so popular in the 80s and 90s, then Saban Films might have something for you. They are releasing director Neil Marshall's (The Decent, Centurion) upcoming Duchess where a woman is drawn into the underworld, but of course things do not go as expected and revenge needs to be exacted.

This revenge seems to result in a more than respectable ballet of violence complemented by a high body-count, and Duchess premieres on August 9. Check out the trailer below.