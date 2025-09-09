Ducati "will reward" Álex Márquez after dominant victory at Catalan GP in MotoGP

HQ

MotoGP rider Álex Márquez had a triumphant Catalan Grand Prix last weekend, taking pole position and victory, as well as setting a new record for the fastest lap ever at the Montmeló Circuit. He only missed the sprint race, which was leading before crashing (his borther Marc Márquez, and soon to be 2025 champion, won that race).

As a result, Ducati will "reward him". "Álex will receive a technical award. [Luigi] Gigi Dall'Igna [Ducati technical director] always remembers fast riders, so Álex will surely get something else" , said Davide Tardozzi, Ducati sporting director, to Marca. Márquez rides at Gresini Racings, Ducati's satellite team.

"In Barcelona this Sunday, Alex deserved it. Unfortunately, he made a mistake on Saturday, but he was the fastest on track both days, so we at the official Ducati team can only applaud him", Tardozzi said.

However, he added that it is not up to him to decided if Márquez will get the same bike as Marc Márquez, Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio, the GP26.