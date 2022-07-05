Ducati unveils its electric racing motorcycle

HQ

Ducati has come leaps and bounds in the electric vehicle space over the past few months, as it was only in October 2021 that the motorcycle manufacturer revealed that it would be the sole supplier of bikes for the 2023 FIM MotoE World Cup despite not having any electric bikes in its portfolio at the time. However, with that announcement in mind, Ducati has now revealed its V12L electric bike and also its specs.

As noted in a press release, we're told that the bike will produce 110kW, which is equivalent to 147 horsepower. Likewise, the bike will be able to reach a top speed of 171 mph, or at least that is what it was said to have clocked during its testing phase at a test circuit in Mugello, Italy. Otherwise, the bike will weigh just 225 kg.

"As Ducati, we have grasped this need and we went in search of a challenge that would allow us to contribute to the common goal of reducing CO₂ emissions and at the same time to keep faith with our DNA linked to racing," said Ducati CEO, Claudio Domenicali. "We agreed with determination to develop the most performing electric racing bike that current technology makes possible and to use this project as a laboratory in which to build our future. The result we have achieved is surprising."

While this bike won't be found on roads anytime soon, the advancements in electric motors will undoubtedly affect Ducati's retail portfolio in the future.